Sioux City hosting recycling event on April 30

SIOUX CITY -- Recycle. Reuse. Refurbish.

That's what folks can help do at the "Spring 2022 Re-Event" being held on Saturday, April 30, by the city of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board.

According to a press release, the semi-annual event is being held in the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The notice goes on to spell out that electronics, Styrofoam, batteries and light bulbs are the only things being accepted. Fees for electronics, such as TVs/monitors/tablets, range from $1 to $50. Batteries and Styrofoam can be dropped off at no cost. Fluorescent bulbs are 50 cents.

Drop-off fees need to be paid in cash or check and go toward "proper disposal."

The "sioux-city.org/solid-waste" page has more information about disposal and recycling. Other questions can be answered by calling the Environmental Services Division at 712-279-6222.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

