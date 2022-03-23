 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City hosting U.S. Army Corps of Engineers meeting about Missouri River

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a public meeting next month in Sioux City to provide a look at planned operations on the river this year.

The meeting, in which corps representatives will provide updates on runoff forecasts and how they will affect the river, is scheduled for 4 p.m. April 12 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The corps conducts spring and fall public meetings each year in locations throughout the Missouri River Basin to discuss operation plans for the river's six reservoirs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine sparks concerns over worldwide food shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News