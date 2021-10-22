Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center closes down

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center has closed down.

Doors at the hotel have been boarded up, and a sign posted in an entrance at the skywalk level said the hotel is "permanently closed." It's not clear when the closure happened. Phone calls to the hotel went to the busy signal.

The 12-story hotel opened in 1974 as a Hilton, and in more recent years had operated as a Howard Johnson. At the end of 2018, a group called CSC Hospitality purchased the former Howard Johnson for $4.5 million and renamed it the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center, which was the same name the hotel had carried for a time before it was the Howard Johnson.

Bob Zachariah, the hotel's managing director and a longtime veteran of the hotel industry, said at the time of the purchase that the hotel's owners had big plans for the property, including extensive, 14-month renovations that would cost "quite a few million dollars." Zachariah said he hoped someday the hotel would fly the flag of a national chain.

The COVID-19 pandemic struck the following year, and occupancy rates of hotels across the country were hit hard.

"We're scrambling at the moment, we're looking at multiple ways to bridge this shortfall," Zachariah said in the spring of 2020, when travel had evaporated nationwide.

The hotel remained open at the time, but storm clouds were gathering. During the summer and fall of 2020, the hotel's municipal skywalk charges had begun to pile up, and the unpaid balance had reached $19,517.31 -- much of it past due -- by the beginning of this year. The city had partnered with the hotel during the pandemic to provide shelter for dozens of homeless people.

Built as part of a downtown urban renewal campaign in the 1970s, the hotel was once one of the premier hotels in Sioux City, but more recently the property had fallen on hard times. City leaders blamed the hotel's declining condition and poorly-run operations for a loss of business at the city-owned Convention Center, which is across the street.

It had been the only hotel connected to the Convention Center, until the opening of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel adjacent to the center.

The property changed hands repeatedly in recent years. After one ownership change, it was called the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center, the same name as it had after the 2019 sale.

In 2014, the hotel went through foreclosure and a sheriff's sale. A year later, the hotel became affiliated with the chain that owns the Howard Johnson brand.

The succession of owners tried upgrades and renovations, including new beds, flat-screen TVs, mini-refrigerators and microwave ovens in guest rooms and extensive pool repairs. In the winter of 2017-18, the hotel was plagued at least twice by minor flooding after water lines broke.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.