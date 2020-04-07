Sioux City hoteliers stare down low occupancy as coronavirus pandemic curtails travel

SIOUX CITY -- In his 26 years in the hotel business, Shailesh Patel has never seen anything like this.
Patel, who owns the Hampton Inn locations in Sioux City and North Sioux City, along with other hotel properties in Sioux Falls, Mason City and elsewhere, said occupancy rates in his hotels have dropped into the single digits in some cases.
"It's just horrible," Patel said. This downturn, he said, has been harder on the business than the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and the 2008-09 financial crisis. Hoteliers across the country have expressed the same sentiment.
And it all happened so quickly.
"March was a month where, it started out good, the first part of March was pretty good, but you get to the 10th or 12th (of March) and everything just kind of sank down from there on," Patel added. April, he said, will probably be worse.
With so few guests, his hotel properties have dropped below the break-even point. Over the next few weeks he plans to decide whether to close his hotels.
Hotel occupancy rates across the U.S. have slumped in recent weeks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, as Americans cancel travel plans and hunker down at home, many under the orders of governors.
The downturn comes as two large upscale hotels prepare to open in downtown Sioux City.
The opening of the 150-room Courtyard by Marriott has been delayed to a yet-to-be-determined date in the future, general manager Mark Baltushis said.
"It all depends on when this is done," Baltushis said, referring to the pandemic.
The hotel, connected to the Sioux City Convention and a new parking ramp, is nearing completion and had been slated to make its debut this spring.
A few blocks away, work on a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel is also nearly finished as part of the restoration of the historic Warrior Hotel. The developers remain confident the 146-room boutique hotel will still have a soft opening as planned this summer, said Lila Plambeck, the hotel's director of sales and marketing.
Another downtown hotel, a 54-room boutique hotel at the Hard Rock casino, has been closed since March 17. The Hard Rock shut down its entire venue as a result of emergency orders by Gov. Kim Reynolds that shuttered non-essential businesses through at least April 30.
Hotels are exempt from that list, but the slowdown in commerce and travel as a result of the pandemic has mostly kept guests away.
March and April are normally months in which hotel occupancy rates in the Midwest begin the upswing toward their summertime high point. Occupancy rates normally bottom out in December or January and reach their peak by July or August.
Marriott, the world's largest hotel chain, began the year on solid fiscal footing but has since seen its revenue per available room plummet. Occupancy rates of Marriott hotels in North America and Europe have been hovering below 25 percent, the company reported, compared to around 70 percent a year ago. The chain has reportedly furloughed, or is in the process of furloughing, tens of thousands of workers.
John Gleeson, the owner of the Marriott in South Sioux City, declined to comment on how the pandemic has impacted his property on the riverfront in South Sioux City.
Marriott President and CEO Arne M. Sorenson, along with the CEOs of the Hilton and Hyatt hotel chains, met with President Donald Trump last month for a discussion on the imperiled hospitality industry.
Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta told the president that Hilton hotels have closed in major U.S. cities and that occupancy rates are around 10 to 15 percent. The Hilton chain operates several hotels in metro Sioux City.
Sorenson, meanwhile, told the president that Marriott hotels in Macau, an administrative region of China, bottomed out at about 2 percent occupancy during the crisis.
The going has been rough lately for independent hotels as well. Bob Zachariah, managing director of the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center, said occupancy at the downtown hotel is quite low for this time of year. He suggested things could get worse in the coming weeks. For the time being, he said they're "hoping" to keep the hotel open.
"We're scrambling at the moment, we're looking at multiple ways to bridge this shortfall," Zachariah said.
CSC Hospitality purchased the former Howard Johnson hotel in January 2019 for $4.5 million, with hopes of renovating the 12-story structure and, eventually, flying the flag of a national hotel chain.
Zachariah, a 20-year-plus hotel industry veteran, said the downturn for him started with the March 12 cancellation of the NAIA Women's National Basketball Tournament in Sioux City on just the second day of a scheduled weeklong run.
"So, we got impacted with that. Two, three weeks of NAIA revenue that we would've had," he said.
Plambeck, who is also vice president of the Greater Siouxland Hospitality Board, struck an optimistic note that the hotel industry will bounce back from this nadir.
"I would assume, as soon as the pandemic dies down, everybody's going to want to travel," she said. "We've only been shut down for, a little over a week, if not two, and people get anxious to get out of their driveway."
