Sioux City hoteliers stare down low occupancy as coronavirus pandemic curtails travel

SIOUX CITY -- In his 26 years in the hotel business, Shailesh Patel has never seen anything like this.

Patel, who owns the Hampton Inn locations in Sioux City and North Sioux City, along with other hotel properties in Sioux Falls, Mason City and elsewhere, said occupancy rates in his hotels have dropped into the single digits in some cases.

"It's just horrible," Patel said. This downturn, he said, has been harder on the business than the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and the 2008-09 financial crisis. Hoteliers across the country have expressed the same sentiment.

And it all happened so quickly.

"March was a month where, it started out good, the first part of March was pretty good, but you get to the 10th or 12th (of March) and everything just kind of sank down from there on," Patel added. April, he said, will probably be worse.

With so few guests, his hotel properties have dropped below the break-even point. Over the next few weeks he plans to decide whether to close his hotels.

Hotel occupancy rates across the U.S. have slumped in recent weeks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, as Americans cancel travel plans and hunker down at home, many under the orders of governors.