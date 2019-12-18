You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City house red-tagged after early-morning fire
View Comments

Sioux City house red-tagged after early-morning fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City house was red-tagged early Wednesday after it was severely damaged by fire.

Sioux City firefighters were dispatched at 12:52 a.m. to the single-story residence at 2218 W. Sixth St. after a neighbor called 911 to report the fire.

The fire was confined to the kitchen area and was quickly extinguished, said Joe Rodriguez, Sioux City Fire Rescue deputy fire marshal. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours. Because of the severe damage, the house was deemed unsafe for occupation and red-tagged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The house was vacant, but no suspicious activity is suspected, Rodriguez said.

Fire destroys Dakota Dunes home Friday morning
Fire damages home on Sioux City's north side
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News