Sioux City house red-tagged after fire

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City home was red-tagged after sustaining extreme damage in a fire early Tuesday.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was dispatched at 12:23 a.m. to 1318 23rd St., and seven units with 17 firefighters, plus a medic unit with two medics responded.

The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived and began attacking the fire from the outside.

No occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire, and two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. They were released a short time later.

The Red Cross is helping the family with shelter, and the city's Inspection Services has red-tagged the home. A neighboring house sustained minor radiant heat damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

