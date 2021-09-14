Sioux City house red-tagged after fire

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City home was red-tagged after sustaining extreme damage in a fire early Tuesday.
Sioux City Fire Rescue was dispatched at 12:23 a.m. to 1318 23rd St., and seven units with 17 firefighters, plus a medic unit with two medics responded.
The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived and began attacking the fire from the outside.
No occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire, and two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. They were released a short time later.
The Red Cross is helping the family with shelter, and the city's Inspection Services has red-tagged the home. A neighboring house sustained minor radiant heat damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.