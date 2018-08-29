SIOUX CITY -- The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) recently honored the Sioux City Housing Authority for its city-wide Security Deposit Assistance Program with the 2018 Award of Merit in Housing and Community Development.
Using community development block grant funds, Sioux City Housing Authority designed a program in 2014 to reduce barriers to housing in the community. Since its inception, the program has provided security deposit assistance to 422 families and distributed over $204,000 to secure housing for the community's low to moderate income households.
"These agencies have put a lot of thought, creativity and hard work into helping residents improve their lives and into revitalizing their local communities," said NAHRO president Carl S. Richie, Jr. "I am proud to celebrate their achievements."
The NAHRO Awards of Merit program was created 19 years ago to recognize agencies who found innovative ways of making a difference in their communities and in the lives of the people they serve by creating affordable housing, revitalizing neighborhoods and developing initiatives, such as job readiness programs, public-private partnerships, disaster prevention projects and more.
The Sioux City Housing Authority is a public agency established through federal and state legislation that helps approximately 1,205 low and moderate-income households, including families, singles, seniors and the disabled, afford safe, quality housing. Sioux City Housing Authority administers a wide range of affordable housing programs and resources. These programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.