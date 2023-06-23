SIOUX CITY -- After more than 20 years as a vacant block of land, the site of the former West Middle School may finally be developed.

The city is working with developer Dan Hiserote, owner of the property, to build a total of 11 affordable single-family homes on the site, and a new park on the north half of the main block.

Through an entity called West Middle LLC, Hiserote took ownership of the property -- bordered by West Fifth and West Sixth Street, and Isabella and Myrtle Street -- from the Sioux City Community School District 16 years ago.

Three of the homes will be situated on the portion of the property immediately south of the main block, across from West Fifth Street, and the other eight will be on the main block, along with the park.

The city is helping to underwrite the cost of the homes through $1.7 million in federal Home Investment Partnership funding, administered through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The infrastructure work will cost an estimated $700,000, funded by federal American Rescue Plan money. The park will be funded with Community Development Block Grant funding.

"We're using those funds to subsidize the construction," Jill Wanderscheid, neighborhood services manager for the city, said of the Home Investment Partnership dollars.

Because of the grants and federal funding, the development will cost the city nothing from its own coffers, Wanderscheid added.

The Home Investment Partnership funds will be used by the city to make up the difference between the developer's costs in building the homes and their actual appraised value.

"We know it's going to sell for less than what it cost in construction," Wanderscheid said. "And then we work on the back side, too, with the person that purchases it, to provide down payment and closing-cost assistance, to make it affordable for them."

The Sioux City Council on Monday will be asked to approve the funding agreement between the city and the developer.

The city has undertaken housing developments of this type before -- two years ago, the city partnered with Kelly Construction to build three affordable single-family homes on Center Street. Those houses sold for $140,000 to $145,000 each.

"Those sold almost immediately," Wanderscheid said.

Construction of the homes is estimated to cost $269,727 each.

It isn't known yet what price the yet-to-be-built houses at the former West Middle site will sell for, but there are income restrictions for buyers -- a family of four, for instance, must earn $69,050 or less in taxable income per year to qualify to purchase one of the homes.

The monthly costs for owners of the new homes on Center Street "ranged between $600 and and $850 a month, and that includes mortgage, taxes, insurance. So, it's a pretty good deal," Wanderscheid said.

Costs for homeowners at the former West Middle School block will in all likelihood be somewhat higher than that, she added.

"Owning these homes, with your mortgages, taxes, insurance per month, will probably be quite a bit cheaper than a lot of the rentals in town," Wanderscheid said.

Sioux City, like much of the country, has not had enough housing -- be it purchasable or rentable, apartments or twin-homes or single-family homes -- for several years. In the absence of robust housing availability, prices generally are not as attainable as they once were.

Assessed values have skyrocketed: Between 2021 and 2022, the assessed value of some homes in the city went up nearly 60 percent. The following year, average assessments went up another 23.5 percent -- although the assessments of some homes went up by a considerably higher percentage.

“We have a huge, huge shortage of housing and a need for more housing. That’s across the board, in every category,” Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said earlier this year. “Just generally, we need more housing.”

Each of the new affordable homes will be between 1,000 and 1,300 square feet, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, and full basements that can be finished. Each will have a one-car garage. The homes should be finished by the end of 2025.

"The architectural style of each home will fit in with the surrounding neighborhood; in a cottage or bungalow style," the city council's agenda item on the development said.

The site is encircled on all sides by older single-family homes, most of them built in the 1910s or the 1920s. West Middle School, a building of the same vintage as the homes that surrounded it, was demolished in 2002 after being replaced by the new West Middle School on West 19th Street.

What features the new park will have is "TBD," Wanderscheid said, "because we'll obviously do public input from the neighborhood on what they want to see there."