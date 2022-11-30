Sioux City Human Rights Commission announces 2022 War Eagle honorees

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will honor local individuals and organizations for outstanding public service in promoting civil and human rights at 12 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

The commission announced in a statement that the 2022 War Eagle Human Rights Award will go to the following individuals:

Gary Turbes for his lifetime of work advocating for individuals living with intellectual disabilities, mental health, and/or autism. Turbes has been a role model influencing many that work with and advocate for individuals with special needs in Sioux City. He started his work in this field as a volunteer executive director of Camp Courageous in Monticello, Iowa. After three years, he moved to Sioux City in 1977 to establish Mid-Step Services. Mid-Step has grown from three staff people working out of Turbes' basement to over 400 people serving 300 individuals in four different communities.

Treyla Lee for her decades of volunteer work in the community. Lee is very active in making the community a better place for all people and serves on several community and regional boards. Lee is vice president of Omaha Graduate Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. She serves on the board of directors of Iowa Humanities, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Siouxland, Lilia Mae's House, Siouxland Community Health Center, Telco-Triad Credit Union and Siouxland Youth for Christ. Lee previously served on the boards of Siouxland League of Women Voters and Missouri River Historic Development. She is also a Chamber of Commerce ambassador and is a member of the Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP.

Trisha Cax-Sep-Gu-Wiga Etringer for her work to better the Siouxland community through cultural education, activism, community projects and extensive volunteerism. Etringer is a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. She is the director of operations and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives director for the Great Plains Action Agency. Etringer is the Native American representative on the Inclusive Sioux City Committee and serves on the Native American Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee for the Sioux City School District, Native American Advisory Board for the Sioux City Police Department, Community Action Agency, Warming Shelter and Indigenous Voices Rising. She is involved in numerous community projects that focus on Indigenous empowerment, resilience and decolonization, and partners with agencies to present workshops on decolonization and historical trauma of Native Americans. Etringer pursues truth through education, conversation and relationship building to better the Siouxland civil rights climate.