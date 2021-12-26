Sioux City Human Rights Commission awards War Eagle awards

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Human Rights Commission recently announced recipients of its 2021 War Eagle Human Rights Awards.

This year's honorees are:

-- Carol Kelzer for her 13 years of work at Mary J. Treglia Community House helping aspiring Americans prepare for their naturalization examinations, as well as understanding the privileges and responsibilities that come with citizenship.

Kelzer also taught preschool children, as their parents learned English, preparing the children for kindergarten, teaching them English, and serving as a bridge between cultures.

-- Pat Trudell Gordon for her life time of work bettering the community and country. In the early 1970’s, she founded the Native American Child Care Center, which continues to operate out of Grace United Methodist Church. In 1976, she founded Indian Youth of America which hosts events to help Native children connect with their culture.

After graduating from law school in 1992, she worked for the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. Gordon eventually returned home to continue her work with IYA full time.

-- Rabbi Guy Greene for his work bettering the community. In addition to leading Congregation Beth Shalom, he teaches at Morningside University and Western Iowa Tech Community College. At Morningside, his signature course “Genocide in Our Time”, immerses his students in the religious, sociological, psychological, and political causes of genocide specific to the Shoah, as well as other genocides around the world, including the U.S.

Greene organizes community projects for genocide awareness, Sioux City's tolerance week programming, and interfaith community forums.

In celebration of Universal Human Rights Day, the Sioux City Human Rights Commission each year honors local individuals and organizations for outstanding public service in promoting civil and human rights. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private, small awards ceremony was held at the Public Museum on Dec. 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0