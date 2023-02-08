SIOUX CITY — At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Sioux City Human Rights Commission will hold a chat called "Good Hair/Bad Hair: A Conversation about Discrimination and the Crown Act" at the Sioux City Public Museum on Fourth Street.

The presentation, which is co-sponsored by Women Aware, a Sioux City non-profit, is free to the public and is focusing in part on a 2022 federal bill meant to prohibit discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture. The legislation was proposed by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-New Jersey.

Through 2022, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington all had laws banning race-relate hair discrimination. Another 12 state have municipalities with bans of their own. A 2022 piece from Bloomberg Law shared an anecdote about a Black hotel desk clerk who got high marks at work for her performance but was dinged for wearing her hair in a natural way.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Human Rights Commission, the Thursday night presentation is meant to "educate about the Crown Act legislation and race-based hair discrimination in our society."