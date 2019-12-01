Sioux City I-29 expansion project nears completion

SIOUX CITY -- There will be doubters. Skeptics will post sarcastic comments beneath online versions of this story.

Believe it or not, major construction on the Interstate 29 expansion project through Sioux City should be wrapped up by the end of the year. Those 11 years of weaving through orange construction barrels, crossing over into temporary driving lanes and dealing with closed exit and entrance ramps are just about over.

Let that sink in for a moment.

"There are times when it seemed it would never end," said Dakin Schultz, Iowa Department of Transportation District 3 transportation planner.

Yes, motorists will see some final work finished up in the spring, and traffic might still be impacted by the unexpected repair of a bridge damaged by fire this fall. But once workers pour concrete bridge approaches and shoulders in the Hamilton Boulevard area, install guardrail and paint pavement markings, the heavy lifting will be done.

Schultz said it's hoped the work can be finished by Christmas.

"We still feel like it's achievable to get that work done, provided the weather holds," he said.