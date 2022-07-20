Sioux City I-29 ramp closing for bridge repairs

SIOUX CITY -- A ramp at the Interstate 29/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Sioux City is scheduled to close next week for bridge repairs.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said it will close the ramp from westbound U.S. Highway 20 to southbound I-29 on Monday, weather permitting. At the same time, the IDOT will reopen the westbound U.S. 20 to northbound I-29 ramp, which is currently closed for bridge repairs.

While the southbound I-29 ramp is closed, westbound U.S. 20 traffic will be detoured onto northbound I-29, to Floyd Boulevard and onto southbound I-29.

The ramp is expected to be closed until Sept. 1.