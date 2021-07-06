Sioux City I-29 ramps to close for marking

SIOUX CITY -- Interstate 29 ramps will be closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday for pavement marking.
Closures begin at 9 p.m. Each ramp closure will take approximately two hours and will be staggered, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Ramp closures on northbound I-29 scheduled for Wednesday are:
-- Exit ramp to Wesley Parkway.
-- Exit ramp to Hamilton Boulevard.
-- Entrance ramp from Hamilton Boulevard.
Closures on southbound I-29 scheduled for Thursday are:
-- Exit ramp to Virginia Street.
-- Southbound Frontage Road between Pierce Street and Virginia Street.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
