Sioux City I-29 ramps to close for marking
Sioux City I-29 ramps to close for marking

SIOUX CITY -- Interstate 29 ramps will be closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday for pavement marking.

Closures begin at 9 p.m. Each ramp closure will take approximately two hours and will be staggered, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Ramp closures on northbound I-29 scheduled for Wednesday are:

-- Exit ramp to Wesley Parkway.

-- Exit ramp to Hamilton Boulevard.

-- Entrance ramp from Hamilton Boulevard.

Closures on southbound I-29 scheduled for Thursday are:

-- Exit ramp to Virginia Street.

-- Southbound Frontage Road between Pierce Street and Virginia Street.

