SIOUX CITY -- The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a heat advisory for Sioux City. The advisory is set to last through 8 p.m. Friday amid a heat wave baking the area.
Temperatures in Sioux City are expected to climb to 92 degrees Friday afternoon, with a heat index as high as 101 degrees, cooling off only slightly in the evening hours. The low temperature Friday night into Saturday morning is pegged at 71 degrees.
Another heat advisory is set to take effect from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, when the heat index climbs even higher into the triple digits.
Saturday's high temperature is pegged at 95 degrees, with a heat index value of 107 degrees.
That level of heat could cause heat-induced illness. The National Weather Service advises the public to drink fluids, stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned spaces and to check on relatives and neighbors during the heat wave.