Sioux City Indigenous People's Day event honors past; eyes future of America's first inhabitants
Looking toward the future

Sioux City Indigenous People's Day event honors past; eyes future of America's first inhabitants

Indigenous Peoples' Day

Sasha Rivers of Sioux City speaks during an Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration held Monday in front of the Sioux City Public Museum. The event was hosted by Great Plains Action Society to raise awareness of the day and was one of three such events held in the state on Monday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Speakers shared inspirational stories and a drum circle provided entertainment during an Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration outside of the Sioux City Public Museum Monday night.

Designed to counter Columbus Day, Sioux City's Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration was organized by Great Plains Action Society, which held similar programs in Des Moines and Iowa City.

"In 2018, Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered a proclamation that recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day as a day to celebrate the words, cultures and traditions of America's original inhabitants," said Trisha Etringer, operations director for Great Plains Action Society. 

"Christopher Columbus didn't discover America," Sioux City Human Rights director Karen Mackey said. "The Native Indigenous communities were here long before Columbus."

Mackey, an enrolled member of the Santee Sioux Tribe in Nebraska, was one of the event's speakers.

So was Lizzy Alexandria, a North High School 11th grader, who discussed how important cultural identity is for young people.

"Teenagers tend to be aware of traditions only if such things are important to their families," Alexandria, a member of the Hunkpapa Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of North Dakota, said. "I think it is important for anyone growing up as an Indigenous youth in Sioux City to understand where we come from."

At age 16, Alexandria is already a bit of a mover and shaker. Her business card says she is a public speaker and a photographer.

"I'm also a booking agent for musical acts," she said, noting a desire to keep busy.

Indigenous Peoples' Day

Vincent Merrick Sr., right, a member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, gives an opening prayer during an Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration held Monday in front of the Sioux City Public Museum. The event was hosted by Great Plains Action Society to raise awareness of the day and was one of three such events held in the state on Monday.

In some ways, Alexandria is following in the footsteps of Frank LaMere, a Winnebago Tribe member and longtime Native American activist.

According to Michael O'Connor, LaMere's death, on June 16, 2019, has left the local Native community without a strong unifying voice.

"We are still in mourning more than a year after Frank's death," O'Connor, himself a longtime Native American activist, said. "However, the need for the Indigenous people to speak up has never been greater."

This is a sentiment shared by organizer Etringer.

"With this Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration, we're honoring our past but we're also declaring that we are still here," she said. "We celebrate our traditions while looking towards the future."

