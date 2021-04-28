Sioux City interpretive center education director tapped for top Iowa tourism award

SIOUX CITY -- Sara Olson, education director for the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, has been named the Iowa Tourism Award for Outstanding Individual Leader for metro areas.

Olson was honored at a ceremony during the Iowa Tourism Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, as part of the Iowa Tourism Conference in Des Moines.

The award recognizes individuals who support and grow tourism in Iowa, how they overcome challenges using creativity, how they reach new markets especially through the use of technology, and how they support Iowa tourism as a whole.

Facing many COVID-related challenges in 2020, Olson developed several new strategies: creating a virtual tour for use in the classroom, acquiring skills to allow the center to stream programs via Facebook and website, and recording kid’s programs and activities to share on public media.

Due to her efforts and dedication, the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center has seen measurable growth in visitor numbers, live and online.

"Sara is a wonderful ambassador for activities along the Lewis and Clark Trail as she networks with many tourism sites to be able to pass along information to our visitors," a organizers said in a news release Wednesday.

