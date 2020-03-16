Sioux City, Iowa diocese cancels masses for at least 8 weeks due to coronavirus concerns

SIOUX CITY -- The Diocese of Sioux City on Monday canceled all Masses in its 24-county territory in Northwest Iowa for at least eight weeks to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

The move means no services will be held on Easter and during Holy Week, the high point of the Catholic Church’s liturgical year.

"This has been the most difficult decision I have made during my time as bishop," Bishop R. Walker Nickless said in a statement. "The health and well-being of all people in the diocese, as well as all Catholics, is of the utmost importance at this time. I ask all the faithful for their understanding and to join me in prayer for the end to this public health crisis."

The diocese cited the Centers of Disease Control's recommendation that no gathering of 50 or more people take place during the coronavirus pandemic. Parishes will resume normal activities "when it is safe to do so," the diocese said in a statement.

As a result of Nickless' mandate issued Monday, Catholics within the diocese are dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass. Services were held Sunday as scheduled but an order issued by the bishop on Friday allowed parishioners who are older, unwell or worried about their health to stay home from church.