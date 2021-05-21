Sioux City is receiving $300,000 brownfield assessment grant from the EPA

Lead had several attributes that made it a seemingly ideal component of paint before the health risks were known, while asbestos is fire-resistant and strong, but later became widely known for its carcinogenicity.

"Every site can have its own -- kind of its own résumé or history, so if it was an auto salvage operation, you might be concerned about petroleum, heavy metals, if it's an old building like across the street (the old auditorium), it could be asbestos or lead-based paint, just as part of the construction," Pins said. "It's fine as it is, but if you remove that material, you've got to treat it with kid gloves."

The assessments likely won't begin for at least a few months. The city has up to three years to complete them. The assessments themselves will be performed by contractors.

There are essentially two steps to the assessment process, said Charlie Foley, EPA Region 7 brownfields projects officer. The first is sort of a historical assessment of the building and any associated documentation to determine the risk of contamination. The second is physically taking samples from the building or soil. Further assessments may be conducted "as needed."

"Nine times out of 10, the assessments say, 'There's really not much here'" Foley said.

