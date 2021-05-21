Sioux City is receiving $300,000 brownfield assessment grant from the EPA

SIOUX CITY -- The city is receiving a $300,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to conduct brownfield assessments on a handful of older properties around town.
City officials have proposed to conduct brownfield assessments on three privately owned properties. The owners have given the city access agreements to conduct the assessments.
Edward H. Chu, acting EPA Region 7 administrator, presented a giant novelty check to Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott in an announcement Friday at City Hall.
This is the third time Sioux City has received a brownfields grant from the EPA.
Brownfields are properties that aren't known for certain to be contaminated with anything harmful, but where there's an obvious possibility of contamination, said Mel Pins, an executive officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the state's brownfield coordinator.
"A brownfield is any site where redevelopment or reuse has been hindered, people aren't really interested in buying, or messing with it, because they just don't know, whether there's actual contamination, or maybe they hear there's contamination," Pins said.
"When people see challenges with those (properties), it could be a liability issue, it could be a cost issue, again they see those as obstacles. We see them as opportunities," he added.
Chu said that brownfield assessments, which are a step toward the the cleanup (if necessary) and redevelopment or rehabilitation of old properties, leads to increased property values and increased tax revenues for the area surrounding a brownfield site.
The Sioux City properties expected to undergo assessments are:
-- The old municipal auditorium at 625 Douglas St. Built in 1909, the building housed TV station KCAU for decades until the station left the building four years ago. LAMB Arts Regional Theatre is planning to move there.
-- The old Interstate Mechanical Corp. building at 418 Iowa St., built in 1915. Interstate Mechanical moved to a different building on Fourth Street two years ago. Along with numerous other properties in the city, the building is owned by Ho-Chunk, Inc.
-- The main campus of the Boys and Girls Home at 2101 Court St. Formerly the St. Joseph Hospital, portions of the 14-acre complex date to 1913. The Boys and Girls home is going to move to a new northside campus.
City and EPA officials stressed that there is nothing specifically known to be environmentally harmful in any of these buildings. But in some cases, buildings of that era have been found to be contaminated with old lead paint or asbestos, both of which were common building materials a century ago. Other possible problems include petroleum contamination from old oil-burner furnaces and oil storage tanks.
Lead had several attributes that made it a seemingly ideal component of paint before the health risks were known, while asbestos is fire-resistant and strong, but later became widely known for its carcinogenicity.
"Every site can have its own -- kind of its own résumé or history, so if it was an auto salvage operation, you might be concerned about petroleum, heavy metals, if it's an old building like across the street (the old auditorium), it could be asbestos or lead-based paint, just as part of the construction," Pins said. "It's fine as it is, but if you remove that material, you've got to treat it with kid gloves."
The assessments likely won't begin for at least a few months. The city has up to three years to complete them. The assessments themselves will be performed by contractors.
There are essentially two steps to the assessment process, said Charlie Foley, EPA Region 7 brownfields projects officer. The first is sort of a historical assessment of the building and any associated documentation to determine the risk of contamination. The second is physically taking samples from the building or soil. Further assessments may be conducted "as needed."
"Nine times out of 10, the assessments say, 'There's really not much here'" Foley said.