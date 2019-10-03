SIOUX CITY -- A six-member honor guard composed of members of the Sioux City Police Department, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and Sioux City Fire Rescue will travel to Seattle on Friday to participate in funeral services for Capt. Al Haynes on Saturday. 

The pilot of United Airlines Flight 232, Haynes was celebrated as a hero for guiding a crippled jumbo jet to a crash landing at Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19, 1989, helping save the lives of 184 passengers and crew. 112 aboard were killed in the crash. 

Afterward, Haynes formed a strong bond with the local emergency responders and law enforcement officials who responded to the crash.

The honor guard headed to Haynes' hometown of Seattle includes: Sioux City Police Det. Brad Echter; Sioux City Fire Rescue Master Firefighter Justin Oehm; SCFR Capt. Josh Koppelman; Woodbury County Sheriff's Capt. Willie Garrett; Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy Gerad Lukken; and SCPD Officer Chris Thomas. 

PHOTOS: Images of Al Haynes through the years

Capt. Al Haynes
Press conference
Flight 232 crew members
Al Haynes first anniversary
Flight 232 Memorial

Echter said Haynes had been supportive of the local law enforcement and emergency response community and of Sioux City itself for years after the crash, so they felt it appropriate to celebrate his life with an honor guard. 

"Right after I found out that he passed away, I went to our chief of police, and I asked him if it would be appropriate for me to offer our services, since he was kind of a big advocate for emergency services in the Siouxland area after this incident, in fact he was a huge advocate of Sioux City entirely," Echter said. 

Haynes died Aug. 25 in a Seattle hospital, a week shy of his 88th birthday. Saturday's memorial services will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at 1 p.m. Central time. 

United Airlines will fly the six men to Seattle free of charge, Echter said. 

"United was kind enough to fly us there," he said. "I think since I asked them to fly us, they actually extended the offer to all of the surviving passengers from that incident in '89."

Three decades after Flight 232, Spencer Bailey -- the boy in the photograph -- discusses its impact on his life

