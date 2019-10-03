Six Sioux City emergency services personnel will attend funeral services for pilot Al Haynes in Washington state Saturday. Honor guard attendees pictured are, left to right, Master Firefighter Justin Oehm, Capt. Josh Koppelman, Capt. Willie Garrett, Deputy Gerad Lukken, Officer Chris Thomas, and Detective Brad Echter.
United Airlines Flight 232 pilot Capt. Al Haynes speaks during a July 18, 2014, event coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the crash landing of the jumbo jet at Sioux Gateway Airport. A six-member honor guard of local law enforcement officers will take part in a memorial ceremony for Haynes Saturday in Seattle.
Courtesy Brad Echter
SIOUX CITY -- A six-member honor guard composed of members of the Sioux City Police Department, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and Sioux City Fire Rescue will travel to Seattle on Friday to participate in funeral services for Capt. Al Haynes on Saturday.
The pilot of United Airlines Flight 232, Haynes was celebrated as a hero for guiding a crippled jumbo jet to a crash landing at Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19, 1989, helping save the lives of 184 passengers and crew. 112 aboard were killed in the crash.
Afterward, Haynes formed a strong bond with the local emergency responders and law enforcement officials who responded to the crash.
The honor guard headed to Haynes' hometown of Seattle includes: Sioux City Police Det. Brad Echter; Sioux City Fire Rescue Master Firefighter Justin Oehm; SCFR Capt. Josh Koppelman; Woodbury County Sheriff's Capt. Willie Garrett; Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy Gerad Lukken; and SCPD Officer Chris Thomas.
Capt. Al Haynes, pilot of United Airlines Flight 232, center, meets with the press July 27, 1989 at Marian Health Center, now Mercy Medical Center--Sioux City. Haynes was a patient at Marian, along with scores of other survivors from the crash. (L-R) Hank Krakowski, Airline Pilot's Association; Haynes; Dudley Dvorak, flight crew member.
Crew members of United Airlines Flight 232 meet with reporters in Washington Sept. 7, 1989, to discuss their efforts to guide the disabled aircraft. From left are Capt. Al Haynes, First Officer William Records, Second Officer Dudley Dvorak and Capt. Dennis Fitch.
Clockwise, from top left, United Airlines flight crew members Tim Owens, Kathy Tam, Georgia DelCastillo, Barb Gillaspie, Donna McGrady, Jan Brown, Bill Records, Capt. Al Haynes and Susan White Callendar are shown during a press conference is held in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the crash of United Flight 232.
Capt. Al Haynes (retired), answers questions during a press conference held in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the crash of United Flight 232 in Sioux City, held at the Marina Inn in South Sioux City on Friday, July 18, 2014.
United Airlines pilot Capt. Al Haynes makes his way around emergency responder units parked along Pierce Street just before speaking during a panel discussion held in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the United Airlines flight 232 crash at the Orpheum Theatre.
Jim Wharton asks United Airlines pilot Capt. Al Haynes, right, a question while leading a panel discussion held in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the United Airlines flight 232 crash in Sioux City, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Friday, July 18, 2014.
United Airlines pilot Capt. Al Haynes, left, shakes hands with North Sioux City Fire Chief Bill Pappas as emergency responder units park along Pierce Street before speaking during a panel discussion held in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the United Airlines flight 232 crash in Sioux City, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Friday, July 18, 2014.
Tasha Roth, left, takes a photo of her husband Jody Roth, center, both of Fort Collins, with United Airlines pilot Capt. Al Haynes, right, before a panel discussion held in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the United Airlines flight 232 crash in Sioux City, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Friday, July 18, 2014. Jody Roth was a survivor of the flight when he was 14 years old.
United Airlines Capt. Al Haynes signs a book for Brooke Gilreath prior to the Reflection Ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the crash of United Flight 232 at the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation in Sioux City on Saturday, July 19, 2014.
United Airlines Flight 232 Capt. Al Haynes, front, and flight 232 Flight Attendant Barb Gillaspie, back, make their way to the the sculpture at the center of the United Airlines flight 232 memorial following a Remembrance Service at the Anderson Dance Pavilion and Flight 232 Memorial along the riverfront in Sioux City on Sunday, July 20, 2014.
Retired Capt. Al Haynes, left, pilot of United Airlines Flight 232, is shown at the 1994 dedication service for the "Spirit of Siouxland" statue on Sioux City's riverfront. Also pictured are Brandon Bailey, Spencer Bailey, his twin brother, Trent, their father, Brownell Bailey, and Col. Dennis Nielsen. The statue was based on a photo by the Journal's Gary Anderson that captured Nielsen carrying Spencer, then 3, to safety after the jet crashed at Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19, 1989.
Echter said Haynes had been supportive of the local law enforcement and emergency response community and of Sioux City itself for years after the crash, so they felt it appropriate to celebrate his life with an honor guard.
"Right after I found out that he passed away, I went to our chief of police, and I asked him if it would be appropriate for me to offer our services, since he was kind of a big advocate for emergency services in the Siouxland area after this incident, in fact he was a huge advocate of Sioux City entirely," Echter said.
Haynes died Aug. 25 in a Seattle hospital, a week shy of his 88th birthday. Saturday's memorial services will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at 1 p.m. Central time.
United Airlines will fly the six men to Seattle free of charge, Echter said.
"United was kind enough to fly us there," he said. "I think since I asked them to fly us, they actually extended the offer to all of the surviving passengers from that incident in '89."