This year’s Iowa legislative session was massively consequential, criticized by some Iowans and praised by others. The laws passed, from tax cuts to school regulations, will influence the everyday lives of people across the state for years to come.

We wanted to know how these actions and others by the state government affect the everyday lives of people across the state. What they like, what they don’t like, where they see our leaders falling short and what they think needs more attention.

This story is part of a larger series involving the Sioux City Journal and other Lee Enterprises newspapers in the Iowa cities of Council Bluffs, Davenport, Mason City, Muscatine, Waterloo-Cedar Falls. The series, “What do Iowans Want?” attempts to find out what people across the state think about how the government is working for them.

The 25 Iowans profiled represent the broad perspectives in our state. They’re teachers, artists, retirees and athletes. They’re Republicans, Democrats and independents. They’re your neighbors and your friends.

Jesse Persons, a special education teacher from Moville, said she worries about public school funding, private school assistance, and how that will impact teacher recruitment: "I worry, do we still have or will we still have highly qualified teachers in Iowa?" she said.

Forest Dillavou, of Waterloo, likes the direction the state is headed, and he said Gov. Kim Reynolds is helping return the state to more traditional, and more conservative, roots: “Iowa was at one point considered in the Bible Belt, and I think we have drifted a long way to the left,” he said.

The stories will focus on who the people are, what challenges they face daily and how government affects their lives.