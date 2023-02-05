DES MOINES -- The Sioux City Journal took third place for overall general excellence among the state's largest daily newspapers at the Iowa Newspaper Association's 2023 Iowa Better Newspaper Contest this week.

The Journal won a total of 16 awards in the INA contest, including five first-place honors.

In the news categories, The Journal placed first in Best Editorial Pages, Coverage of Education and Coverage of Government and Politics.

Editor Bruce Miller and managing editor Dave Dreeszen were honored for the editorial pages. Reporter Caitlin Yamada led the education coverage, and reporters Nick Hytrek, Dolly Butz, Jared McNett and Dreeszen contributed to the government and political coverage.

The Journal also finished second in Total Newspaper Design and Excellence in Editorial Writing and Best Podcast. The latter was for the Journal's "Streamed and Screened" podcast, which features Chris Lay, McNett and Miller.

McNett and Butz also were honored for second place in the Best Breaking News category for their extensive coverage of four murders in the small town of Laurel, Neb. last summer.

Third place honors included Coverage of Court and Crime and Best Feature Pages, the latter for Siouxland Life, the Journal's quarterly glossy magazine.

Chief visual editor Tim Hynds received a third-place award for Best Photo Story.

"We are extremely grateful to be recognized in so many areas of coverage," Miller said. "The awards reflect the hard work our staff puts in every day to bring the most comprehensive news package to our readers, both online and in print."

In the advertising division, The Journal earned first-place award for Best Ad Featuring Automotive-Boats-Aircraft-Tires-Gasoline and Best Ad Featuring Miscellaneous. The Journal also received a second place in the miscellaneous category, and third place for Best Ad Featuring Grocery-Food-Entertainment.

Roxanne Polley won second-place honors for Best Ad Designer.

In the General Excellence category, based on a point system awarded for all entries, the Journal finished third, behind the three-largest circulation newspapers. The Des Moines Register was second and the Cedar Rapids Gazette and Dubuque Telegraph-Herald tied for first.

The awards were presented at the INA's annual convention in Des Moines Thursday night.