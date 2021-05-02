Sioux City Journal honored with Lee Enterprises' President's Awards

Lee Enterprises and Gannett joined forces to publish a powerful, lasting tribute to many of the state’s victims of the pandemic. The project, called “Iowa Mourns,” published on Sunday, Oct. 19, roughly six months after the first documented death of COVID-19 in Iowa. Journalists from 10 newsrooms across the state, including the Journal, sought to tell the life stories of the coronavirus’ Iowa victims. Beyond the numbers, these were mothers, fathers, grandparents, children and friends. In all, some 60 life stories were told, and the project is ongoing.