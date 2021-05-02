Sioux City Journal honored with Lee Enterprises' President's Awards

SIOUX CITY -- The Journal won recognition in three categories in Lee Enterprises' 2020 President's Awards.
The Journal received an award in the company’s newest President’s Award, Excellence in Video, for its Celebrating Nurses program, which honored five outstanding nurses in the region. In 2019, the first year of the program, the Journal presented the awards at the Marriott in South Sioux City. Last year, the presentation had to go online, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"With much of the world sheltering in place, doing a traditional Nurses Award event was next to impossible, yet the company had already sold out the sponsorship opportunities," the Journal said in its President's Award application. "Rather than a more traditional, virtual, event, Celebrating Nurses became a “made-for-TV” awards show. Emceed by Editor Bruce Miller, sponsors embraced the idea and all sponsorship revenue was saved. The show drew a larger crowd than the past live events and the winners were thrilled."
Primary contributors included Publisher Chad Pauling, Editor Bruce Miller, Marketing/Fulfillment Manager Nikki Ahlquist, Advertising Sales Manager Tracy Simmons and photographer and video producer Jesse Brothers.
The Journal newsroom also contributed to two joint projects that won President's Awards in the Excellence in news category.
Lee Enterprises and Gannett joined forces to publish a powerful, lasting tribute to many of the state’s victims of the pandemic. The project, called “Iowa Mourns,” published on Sunday, Oct. 19, roughly six months after the first documented death of COVID-19 in Iowa. Journalists from 10 newsrooms across the state, including the Journal, sought to tell the life stories of the coronavirus’ Iowa victims. Beyond the numbers, these were mothers, fathers, grandparents, children and friends. In all, some 60 life stories were told, and the project is ongoing.
The Journal also contributed to the Lee’s Midwest Region News Team's President Award for its two-tiered investigation that put notions of racial diversity and police accountability to the test across 14 news markets spanning four Midwestern states.
The data-centered project measured the diversity, or lack thereof, of dozens of Midwest police departments, showed how those police forces compared to the diversity of communities they were sworn to protect and shined a spotlight on a deficiency of police body cameras for accountability.