“This recommendation puts in writing what those sexist men say in the locker room. ‘Why do we have to have those little ladies on the board? What could they possibly know?’”

— Carol Maher, Sioux City resident, speaking out against a state proposal to eliminate the requirement that all state boards and commissions have an equal number of men and women

“President Biden is again trying to stick the working class with his student loan socialism scheme, and I’m standing up for Iowans who chose to go straight into the workforce or pay for their education."

— Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, in a statement on President Joe Biden's new student loan repayment plan, which nearly 40,000 Iowans have enrolled in

"For a lot of people, they're doing it out of obligation and duty because they're not making money."

— District Judge Patrick Tott, chief judge of Northwest Iowa's 16-county Third Judicial District, on the low pay for court-appointed attorneys

"When you immigrate to a new country and have nothing in common with people, you look for people who can help you."

— Astahil Mohamoud, vice president of the Somali Community of Siouxland, a group that helps immigrants from Somalia work through cultural and language barriers

"We're not the same college that we were in the 1990s."

— Andrea Rohlena, director of marketing at Western Iowa Tech Community College, on changes and improvements WIT has made over the last few years

"I see more benefit to keeping me on the commission."

— Iowa state Sen. Rocky De Witt on his removal from the city-county board overseeing construction of the new jail