“Here we are again. Deja vu all over again … We have a vacancy on our board,” Sioux City school board president Dan Greenwell on Perla Alarcon-Flory resignation, which created the second vacancy on the board in the last year.

“Homelessness is a community problem and it takes a community solution,” Sioux City Councilman Matthew O’Kane said in response to the Warming Shelter restricting its summer services due to a lack of funding.

“People seemed to understand what Saturday in the Park was and could be from the very beginning. They’ve made it what it is today,” SITP co-founder Dave Bernstein said of Sioux City’s free music festival.

“I told them one of our goals was to slap a ‘2023’ on our conference championship board,” Sioux City North head baseball coach Nick Tillo said after the Stars clinched the Missouri River Athletic Conference title Thursday.

“We’re trying to right-size the government, like you would do in any business you’re in,” Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Barbara Sloniker said about being part of a state committee scrutinizing Iowa boards and commissions. “You don’t always do everything the same way you’ve always done it, you’re always trying to make improvements and that’s, I think that’s the goal of this committee.”

“It’s not enough … this is just a drop in the bucket,” Laura Gillespie of an Iowa Canvassing volunteer group on the between 3,000 and 4,000 registrations challenged in Iowa since August.

“I’ll have to either figure out a way to spend less, which I’m pretty thrifty already. Which means not stimulating the Iowa economy as much as I normally do.” student loan borrower Molly Monk of Cedar Rapids said Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in debt per borrower.