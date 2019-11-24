Sioux City Journal runner up in National Newspaper Association contest

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Journal finished runner up for general excellence in the 2018 National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest.

In the NNA's 2019 Better Newspaper contest, the Journal also captured 18 individual news awards, including seven first-place awards.

“It’s gratifying to receive this kind of recognition for doing the kind of local journalism that has always been a hallmark of our newspaper,” Journal editor Bruce Miller said. "We've very proud of all the hard work that we do for our readers."

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle of Cheyenne won first place in the daily division of the general excellence category, which recognizes newspapers that achieve excellence in the quality of writing, headline language, design and typography, use of photos and artwork, front page, editorial page, sports pages, family life/living pages, advertising design and layout, handling of classified and/or reader ads and taste, and treatment of public notices.

The Journal has now placed first or second in general excellence for the NNA's daily division for six straight years, winning top honors in 2018, 2016, 2015, 2013 and placing second in 2017 and 2014.