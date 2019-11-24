Sioux City Journal runner up in National Newspaper Association contest

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Journal finished runner up for general excellence in the 2018 National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest.
In the NNA's 2019 Better Newspaper contest, the Journal also captured 18 individual news awards, including seven first-place awards.
“It’s gratifying to receive this kind of recognition for doing the kind of local journalism that has always been a hallmark of our newspaper,” Journal editor Bruce Miller said. "We've very proud of all the hard work that we do for our readers."
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle of Cheyenne won first place in the daily division of the general excellence category, which recognizes newspapers that achieve excellence in the quality of writing, headline language, design and typography, use of photos and artwork, front page, editorial page, sports pages, family life/living pages, advertising design and layout, handling of classified and/or reader ads and taste, and treatment of public notices.
The Journal has now placed first or second in general excellence for the NNA's daily division for six straight years, winning top honors in 2018, 2016, 2015, 2013 and placing second in 2017 and 2014.
Community newspaper editors and publishers, retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals judged the contest. Overall, there were 1,303 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 207 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest.
The Journal’s awards in this year's NNA's Better Newspaper Contest are listed below.
FIRST PLACE
Best Investigative or in-Depth Story or Series: Journal staff for an in-depth look at the issue of homelessness in Sioux City.
Best Sports Column: Former Journal columnist Tim Gallagher for a column on a standout Sibley-Ocheyedan wrestler whose bid for the state tournament was cut short by injury.
Best Breaking News Photo: Journal visual editor Tim Hynds for his photo of a South Sioux City grain elevator shortly after it was damaged in an explosion.
Best Breaking News Story: Journal reporters for extensive coverage of the grain elevator explosion.
Best Feature Series: Journal reporter Nick Hytrek for his continuing coverage of the commissioning of the USS Sioux City.
Best Feature Story: Journal reporter Dolly Butz for her story on a Siouxland woman overcoming her addiction to methamphetamine.
Best Business Story: Journal reporter Mason Dockter for his coverage of a Denison, Iowa auto dealer who faced the revocation of his state license.
SECOND PLACE
General Excellence
Best Local News Coverage
Best Sports Section
Best Serious Column: Gallagher for his column on the West Sioux High School football team honoring a South Central Calhoun player who died of cancer. The tribute came before the two teams kicked off their championship game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the 2,200-member association, which represents community newspapers.
Video Journalism: Former Journal staff members Ian Richardson and Justin Wan for a video story that chronicled the day in the life of a Sioux City homeless man.
THIRD PLACE
Best Editorial: Journal opinion page editor Mike Gors for an editorial endorsing Democrat J.D. Scholten in the 2016 Iowa 4th District congressional race
Best Sports Story: Gallagher for his coverage of the Okoboji school district delaying its football homecoming game in support of their grieving opponent MMCRU, where a student had died.
