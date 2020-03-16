Sioux City Journal will close its offices to the public, starting Tuesday

The Sioux City Journal will close its offices to the public, beginning Tuesday as a precaution due to the COVID-19 virus.

"Our No. 1 priority is to keep our employees and customers safe by maintaining a healthy workplace," the Journal said in a statement. "Until further notice, the Sioux City Journal front offices will be closed to the public. Our employees will report to work as normal and can be reached by phone or email."

"Thank you for your patience. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

Normal office hours remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To be directed to the appropriate department, call 712-293-4327.

On Tuesday, the Journal also will launch a health newsletter for its readers. The newsletter will include the latest information on COVID-19.

