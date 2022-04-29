Sioux City Journal wins 7 first-place awards from Iowa Newspaper Association

DES MOINES -- The Sioux City Journal won seven first-place awards Friday in the annual Iowa Newspaper Association contest, including two for reporter Dolly Butz' coverage of the growing number of missing and murdered Native American women.

Competing in the division for the state's three largest circulation dailies, the Journal brought up a total of 13 news awards.

Editor Bruce Miller noted Journal reporters, editors, photographers and designers won recognition in a broad array of categories.

"It really shows the depth and the breathe of what the Journal is able to do," Miller said. "We are very proud of our staff. Our readers are fortunate to have such a noteworthy team working hard each day to keep them informed about Siouxland."

Butz placed first in the Best Series category for The Journal's three-part series, "Stolen Lives: The Epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women," which was published April 21-23, 2021. Butz spent over a year on the project, examining the issue, researching the deaths of four Native women in Siouxland and talking to victims’ families, tribal officials and MMIW activists.

Miller also placed first in the Best Personality Feature Story category for his profile of Tony Award nominee Cora Vander Broek, an Orange City native.

The Journal also finished first-place for Total Newspaper Design, Best Front Page, Best Editorial Pages and Coverage of Government and Politics. In the latter category, Nick Hytrek, Caitlin Yamada, Dave Dreeszen and Butz contributed to the coverage.

In the Best Coverage of Agriculture category, the Journal placed second. Third place honors included Best Website -- siouxcityjournal.com -- Community Leadership, Best Headline Writing, Best Use of Graphics and Best Podcast.

In the Community Leadership category, the Journal was honored for its program that annually honors five outstanding local nurses. The Best Podcast honor was for the Journal's "Streamed and Screened" podcast, which features the Journal's Jared McNett and Miller.

The awards were presented at a ceremony Thursday night in Des Moines. The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald was named as the INA's 2022 "Newspaper of the Year."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0