Sioux City Journal wins Lee President's Award

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Journal is a winner of a 2019 Lee Enterprises President's Award.
The Journal was recognized in the Innovation in Revenue category for its "Top 50 Restaurants" contest and publication.
"I'm incredibly proud of team here at the Sioux City Journal and very honored that we were recognized with this award," Journal Publisher Chad Pauling said. "The 2019 Top 50 Restaurants was a great contest and even better publication. It took effort from just about every department to complete and really showcases what we can accomplish as a team."
The contest secured sponsorships, and nearly 600 readers signed up to be notified of future contests and promotions via email from The Journal. The publication, highlighting the Top 50 Restaurants and featuring content from the editorial staff, secured 18 new print advertisers and 27 digitally enhanced listings.
"I love that we put together a great publication that features local eateries and helps residents and visitors alike find the best dining Siouxland has to offer," Pauling said. "If our readers didn't get a chance to see it last summer, be on the lookout for the 2020 edition soon."
Primary contributors to the publication included Pauling, Retail Advertising Manager Tracy Simmons, Editor Bruce Miller, Marketing Manager Angie Dye and former classified and digital advertising director Cynthia Donovan. Also contributing were Chief Visuals Editor Tim Hynds, staff writer Earl Horlyk, account executive Marlene Smith and former multimedia producer Justin Wan.
The Journal was one of three Lee Enterprises publications to receive a President's Award in the Innovation in Revenue category, which recognizes an individual or team for creating or significantly advancing an idea that drives revenue. The other recipients were the Billings (Montana) Gazette and the Wisconsin State Journal.
Kevin Mowbray, Lee's president and chief executive officer, this week announced winners of Lee President’s Awards for outstanding journalism, innovation and spirit.
“The Lee President’s Awards embody the exceptional achievements of all of our employees throughout 2019,” Mowbray said. “I’m proud of the work produced across our company and our enterprises’ continued commitment to journalistic excellence, strong business partnerships and superb customer service.”
Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, Iowa, is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and almost 200 weekly and specialty publications serving 49 markets in 19 states.