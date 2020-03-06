Sioux City Journal wins Lee President's Award

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Journal is a winner of a 2019 Lee Enterprises President's Award.

The Journal was recognized in the Innovation in Revenue category for its "Top 50 Restaurants" contest and publication.

"I'm incredibly proud of team here at the Sioux City Journal and very honored that we were recognized with this award," Journal Publisher Chad Pauling said. "The 2019 Top 50 Restaurants was a great contest and even better publication. It took effort from just about every department to complete and really showcases what we can accomplish as a team."

The contest secured sponsorships, and nearly 600 readers signed up to be notified of future contests and promotions via email from The Journal. The publication, highlighting the Top 50 Restaurants and featuring content from the editorial staff, secured 18 new print advertisers and 27 digitally enhanced listings.

"I love that we put together a great publication that features local eateries and helps residents and visitors alike find the best dining Siouxland has to offer," Pauling said. "If our readers didn't get a chance to see it last summer, be on the lookout for the 2020 edition soon."