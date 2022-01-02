Sioux City Journal's 2021 Newsmakers of the Year: COVID vaccinators

SIOUX CITY -- As the COVID-19 pandemic rolled from 2020 into 2021, hope appeared in the forms of small glass vials and syringes.

Vaccines developed to combat the novel coronavirus were introduced in late 2020, at first available only to health care workers and vulnerable individuals. When the vaccines became available in 2021 to the greater population, we lined up for the shots and the promise of protection against a virus that dominated us for more than a year.

Greeting us in line were friends and neighbors who were happy to give Vaccinators us the shot, help us make arrangements to get one or answer questions about the vaccine. Ours was a quick sit-down to get our arm poked, followed by a 15-minute wait to make sure there were no adverse reactions to the vaccine.

That ease of getting a shot was made possible through countless hours of planning and preparation at all levels of the health care system.

"The health department, we're kind of vaccine central here, but this was a team effort. This was as good of a team effort as you're going to see," said Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health Department deputy director.

Because of their dedication to helping us overcome COVID-19, the Journal has chosen those involved with vaccinating us against the virus as the 2021 Newsmakers of the Year. Those interviewed here are representatives of the many Siouxland health care workers, pharmacists, volunteers and others who played a role -- large or small -- in that effort.

By mid December, 137,000 doses of COVID vaccine had been administered in Woodbury County by all providers, Brock said, and about 49% of all Woodbury County residents had received at least two doses.

The vaccine has been administered in a variety of settings. Specialized clinics for health care workers and emergency service personnel. In nursing homes for residents. At mass clinics in sporting arenas. In medical clinics and pharmacies. If you wanted a shot, by the end of 2021 you had several options.

"Everybody wants to step up and do something, and you don't always have the opportunity. This was our opportunity to step up and help the community," said Bill Drilling, who, with brother Don owns Drilling Pharmacy, one of the first pharmacies in Sioux City to receive the vaccine in February. "Don and I are both Sioux Cityans. We felt this is something we wanted to do for the community and we really wanted to step in and help out."

The effort to vaccinate as many people as possible continues to be a large task, but it was much more so as the vaccine became more widely available in early 2021. Siouxland District Health -- along with help from both Sioux City hospitals, Siouxland Community Health Center, family health care clinics, Siouxland Medical Education Foundation and numerous care providers' offices -- organized and conducted 19 mass clinics beginning Feb. 10 through early May, administering 25,000 doses in the Tyson Events Center and Siouxland Expo Center.

"It was really encouraging and humbling to see the way people stepped up and helped us pull this off," Brock said. "We take it for granted here. This kind of cooperation doesn't happen everywhere."

In each of those clinics, eight to 10 stations were set up to move people efficiently through the line. They were undertakings that required dozens of workers and volunteers. We all encountered the nurses who jabbed us, but there were many others behind the scenes who came early and stayed late to set up, stocked and replenished supplies, scheduled appointments and made sure people knew where to go at the clinic site. The latter was an important task at early clinics that focused on the older population, a group including many people with mobility issues and who were still wary of going out in public after spending months in the safety of their homes.

"They needed comforted and reassured that things were going to be OK. If they needed someone to walk with them through registration, I did that," said Wendy Beavers, of Kingsley, Iowa.

An account executive and community educator at Recover Health/Aveanna Healthcare in Sioux City, Beavers was one of the dozens of volunteers who helped people navigate those unfamiliar waters.

"I was honored to be part of that. It was a group of health care professionals and volunteers who all had a purpose to help our communities," said Beavers, who worked at three of the mass clinics. "That was one of the best feelings in the world, in anything I've ever volunteered in."

Clinic workers put in long hours, and the ever-changing information about the virus and the vaccines added to the challenge, said Lori Oetken, a public health nurse at Siouxland District Health who worked at all but one of the mass clinics and was involved in their planning.

"The skill of giving a vaccination is pretty easy, putting a needle in the arm," Oetken said. "It's all the other planning and so much to know about the vaccine. There was a lot to keep up with. It's what we do, and we love to serve the community. But staying abreast of the daily information, sometimes minute by minute, was challenging."

Oetken has given hundreds of COVID shots, and watching recipients' eyes well with tears of gratitude and the hope they could soon see grandchildren after being separated for months made all the hours on her feet at the clinics worth it.

"As nurses, we will do whatever we can do to keep our community healthy, but when people are so appreciative and overcome with emotion to get a shot, that's good stuff," she said.

As the mass clinics were taking place, pharmacies and medical clinics also began offering the COVID vaccine. It was new territory for some of those offices, too. Like many pharmacies, Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave., had given flu shots in the past, but on a walk-in basis. Drilling said he knew they'd have to schedule appointments for the COVID vaccine, so staff had to develop a system to do so. They also knew the COVID vaccine would draw far more people than flu shots ever had.

"We had anticipated a big response, but it was just a reality check when people started showing up," Drilling said.

As many as 600 people turned out for the pharmacy's first clinics. With that number of people crowding into the pharmacy, later clinics were conducted at the Sioux City Public Library's Morningside branch, located across the street, a location that provided ample room for the pharmacists and technicians to give shots and the volunteers, many of them Morningside University nursing students, to observe those who had received them for any reactions to the vaccine.

The pharmacy has administered more than 14,000 doses, Drilling said, and still gives about 100 each day.

Once the initial demand for vaccinations passed, the mass clinics were discontinued, and people who wanted shots were able to get them from their health care providers and other sources. Demand ebbed and flowed throughout the rest of the year as new groups of people became eligible for vaccinations and booster shots.

"Our primary goal is to make sure it's available, and we've done that," Brock said of the Health Department, which distributes the vaccine to health care providers. Pharmacies generally receive it from their own suppliers.

Siouxland District Health continues to administer about 100 doses per week at its clinics on Tuesdays and Fridays to a mixture of people receiving their first dose or getting a booster. Giving COVID vaccinations is a task medical professionals will be performing for the foreseeable future.

"As much as we were hopeful that the vaccine was going to take care of the problem, the truth is it hasn't," Brock said. "COVID's been tricky. It dodges and eludes us. We're going to continue to throw everything at it.

"We do have a lot of say in preventing serious illnesses. Vaccine can help with that. It has been very solid in preventing serious infections."

Though new strains of the virus continue to emerge and raise concerns, the vaccines have allowed many Siouxlanders to resume at least some of the activities they enjoyed prior to the pandemic. As the virus changes, the vaccines remain available, along with a team of people ready to administer them.

"In the back of our minds, we knew it was going to be a marathon," Drilling said. "We're committed to doing this through 2022 or however long it takes."

