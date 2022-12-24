Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year: Mike Wells

LE MARS, Iowa — Even before the calendar rolled over to December, 2022 was a bit of a busy time for Mike Wells, the Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year.

When the year began, Wells, the CEO of the second-largest ice cream maker in the United States, sat as board chair for the Siouxland Initiative, a 34-year-old division of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce intently focused on economic development. During his two-year tenure, which began during the pandemic, Wells said he and other business leaders pushed to focus not just on job creation but on quality-of-life improvements to recruit and maintain workers.

"COVID did a great thing for society," Wells said in a December interview with The Journal. "As large employers we figured out that people weren't our most important asset, people were just the most important thing, period, in our businesses. And (we had) an opportunity to really focus on that."

One outgrowth of that shift in priorities is the Plywood Trail, a bike route which, with the Siouxland Regional Trail System, will ultimately help connect Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, Hinton, Merrill and Le Mars. Wells has been a major proponent of the interrelated plans and, in June, the Trail System project received a $7 million grant from the state of Iowa.

"Trail systems connect communities," Well said. "Creating that pathway is not only for economic development but also for quality of life and health."

A month prior, in May, Wells' company, the maker of Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, Bomb Pop and Halo Top ice cream products, got $6.3 million in High Quality Jobs Program tax credits from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The news came with word the 109-year-old Le Mars-based frozen treat maker would effort a $70 million capital investment project to add six new lines at one local plant and replace five lines at another. By the business' own count, it finished the work in about 60 days. Per a state contract: The project was expected to create 135 new jobs, and 82 were to pay at least $23.94 per hour.

The reason

Outside of the business and development realms, Wells found time in 2022 to oversee the work done by Side by Side Ministries (a religious-based organization he and his wife, Cheryl, started), plan Christmas in Hometown Le Mars (which first came from an idea of Cheryl's) and roll out the 27th iteration of "Ice Cream Days" (the summertime celebration in the "Ice Cream Capital of the World").

During the June celebration, Wells surreptitiously played host to Giovanni Ferrero, the head of the Italian Ferrero Group which makes Nutella, Tic Tacs and Ferrero Rocher chocolates. On Dec. 7, 2022, Mike Wells announced the company that Fred H. Wells Jr. founded would be sold to Ferrero and that he would be stepping down as CEO after 15-plus years (naming Liam Killeen as his successor).

"Media day, announcement day, was no softballs. I got done with like a 20-hour day, plopped down and Cheryl’s like 'are you OK?' and I’m like 'I don’t know but I got through it.'"

For being behind so many of those ebbs and flows, Mike Wells, a 63-year-old Siouxland native and graduate of Morningside University, is The Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year.

Le Mars Christmas lights Mike and Cheryl Wells stand in front of the newly-installed welcome sign on Central Avenue in downtown Le Mars, Iowa.

No surprises

With the Ferrero deal, Mike Wells said he was extremely pleased to see a great number of positive responses to the major shift.

"People saw the bigger picture," he said. "I've been talking about the need to find a solution for the next 100 years, on the back of the 100 years here at Wells, so it didn't come as a big surprise."

To Wells, the transaction, which is expected to close in January, will be successful if the character of the company and the town it has made famous is maintained. On announcement day, Wells said all the company's 2,700 Le Mars employees, both blue- and white-collar, would retain their positions, pay and current titles. The name of the business would also stick around.

"These 4,100 people are my friends and neighbors. I’ve worked with many of them for all 45 years. And getting it right was important," Wells said.

Though he's ceding the CEO title, Wells maintains he'll be around in an advisory capacity.

"I have the influence that I need and I want and I'm available for this management team," he said.

Added importance

From his corner office at the Corporate Center on 1 Blue Bunny Drive, Mike Wells continued to speak like the head of a company even as that chapter of his life is coming to a close. He's still focused on what the responsibility of a business is beyond just doing the best for its financial backers.

"Good business should run for the purpose of providing high-quality products and services for its customers, provide meaningful employment for its employees, and do well enough to have a little extra at the end of the day to reinvest back into communities that we do business in," he said.

While not every contour of his post-CEO career has been mapped, Wells has ideas.

"People ask me: 'What are you going to do now?' And I'm like: 'The same thing I've been doing. I just don't have to come to the office anymore. We're not retiring. We're repurposing our efforts in the community."

Within Le Mars that will mean, among other things, taking over as the chair of the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce.

"I'm going to have an opportunity to kind of put my time and my efforts into something that's meant a lot to me," Wells said.

The Siouxland Initiative 2021 annual lunch Wells Enterprises CEO Mike Wells, chair of The Siouxland Initiative board of directors, speaks during The Siouxland Initiative's annual lunch …

As for something such as the Siouxland Initiative, Wells' commitment to "selling" the region to present and future residents hasn't abated.

"I think our people make a significant difference," he said. "I'm always amazed when outsiders from our community come and spend time here. And they're like 'People are so nice.' And it goes beyond 'Midwest nice.' It's people who care. The Siouxland community always rises to the occasion and takes care of its own and invites folks to come into the area."

On the trail matter, Wells said the last piece is the leg from Hinton to Merrill. He doesn't anticipate there will be be an issue with raising funds to make that planned stretch a reality.

First lasts

Something Wells couldn't have fully anticipated was how poignant so many different moments would feel once the announcement was made.

"My first last meal was a week ago, addressing my leadership team, a couple hundred folks at the Marina," Wells said, referring to the Riverfront Marriott complex.

While gathered at the Riverfront Marriott with his leadership team, Wells was sharing more of the story of the past several weeks and months when his wife unexpectedly walked in.

"I'm going 'I'm pretty sure this wasn't 'bring your wife to work' day," Wells said.

Cheryl Wells then pulled up a seat and the other leaders of Wells Enterprises told Mike that they wanted to show their appreciation.

"And so, one by one, for over an hour, they stood up and just shared Mike stories, many of which are a little comical, most of which have a good ending," Mike Wells said. "And I had an opportunity to have my wife Cheryl sitting next to me and we just got loved on for over an hour."

When talking about what all comes next, Mike uttered Cheryl's name more than any other. They got married the same year Mike first took a job at the family business for $2 an hour, so this work has always been something they've known as husband and wife.

"It's really hard to separate our personal lives from our professional lives. So I'd say that's probably the biggest adjustment coming for us now is to find our identity outside of our 45-year professional career here at Wells."

Something Mike Wells thinks will help is the fact that he and Cheryl share a personal purpose statement: "We make sure that, whatever we commit ourselves to helps others as much as it helps us."

Asked what success will look like in 2023, Wells paused before reiterating his relationship with his wife, with the company and with the town he has such a fervor for.

"I would say it's an undisrupted Wells business. It's a community that embraces the new ownership here at Wells. It's an opportunity for Cheryl and me to share our gifts and our talents and our resources in a way that's meaningful for our broader community and to sit here a year from now and feel as good about '23 as we did '22."