"It’s an honor to be playing baseball in the Netherlands, especially knowing my ancestors came from here. At my age (43), I am grateful to not only be playing the game but also to be able to compete at such a high level. I’m pitching the best I have ever been in my life, along with being the most complete pitcher I have ever been."

Iowa Rep. J.D. Scholten, D-Sioux City, on returning to professional baseball for a team in the Netherlands

J.D. Scholten

"I could have retired many years earlier but because of my love for education I wanted to see the kids have the best education they can have. Giving quality education to students has been my whole life."

Philip Hamman, retired East High School teacher who was selected for a vacant position on the Sioux City School Board

Phil Hamman

“I think that the key word is inquiry. I think that there's a feeling that Congress is not getting enough information from the FBI and the Department of Justice. We have a constitutional responsibility of oversight. And the inquiry stage is just to put more resources behind all these questions that haven't been properly answered yet.”

Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley on a possible impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

“The GOP is under threat today. As it stands right now, you will be voting in Iowa while multiple criminal cases are pending against former President Trump. Iowans have an opportunity to say, ‘We as a party need a new direction for America and for the GOP. We are a party of individual responsibility, accountability, and support for the rule of law.' We must not abandon that."

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson at a GOP fundraiser in Des Moines

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson