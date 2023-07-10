SIOUX CITY — Nolan Wood didn't mind that the blueberry sucker he made turned a ghastly shade of green.

Instead, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School student wasn't satisfied with the candy's taste.

"This sucker is disgusting," Nolan said, giving his own creation a thumbs-down.

Nolan was one of the Fifth - Eighth grade students participating in a Candy Company workshop that was sponsored by Woodbury County's Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach at its Sioux City office on Thursday.

According to ISU Extension human sciences and youth nutrition educator Andrea Fleck, the one-day class gave kids the chance to make their own candies while honing their entrepreneurial skills.

"In the morning, the students will make different types of candies," she explained. "In the afternoon, they'll learn how to market, package and price candies."

Nolan's lab partner Sophie Lane was already getting a head-start when it came to packaging his self-made sucker.

"I making a logo so it looks like my sucker us wrapped in a one million dollar bill," he said. "That way, I can charge one million dollars a piece for each of my suckers."

Which make financial sense, probably.

Student Willow Bergin preferred chocolate over lollipops and her lab partner Roman Gutierrez preferred marshmallow treats over anything else.

Both Willow and Roman will, no doubt, be intrigued by the chocolate-covered marshmallows made by Gio Arteaga, whose candy-making philosophy seemed to be sugary sprinkles can cover up all imperfections.

"If I see the marshmallow doesn't have enough chocolate, I'll cover it with sprinkles," Gio explained. "If there's too much chocolate and it becomes too thick, I'll just add more sprinkles."

As a test kitchen of young Willy Wonka wannabes try out each other's treats, Fleck said the aim of each class is to develop collaborative skills in fun, creative ways.

Indeed, other ISU Extension summer camp programs have revolved around everything from clothing challenges to investigating a crime scene to becoming a certified babysitter.

Each class is designed to teach students something they didn't already know.

So, what did Nolan, the frustrated sucker maker, learn from the Candy Company camp?

"I don't like the taste of blueberry," he said. "It's disgusting."