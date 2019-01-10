SIOUX CITY -- The owner of a Sioux City laundromat that was damaged when a school bus crashed into it Wednesday said she hopes to have the business up and running by the weekend.
"We boarded everything up and have a temporary door," Amanda Beller, who owns Express Laundry, 2763 Floyd Blvd., said Thursday. "They're hanging drywall and we're getting back to normal. Hopefully, let's say by Saturday."
According to Beller, no pipes or machines were damaged in the crash. She said just one electrical outlet was located in the area of the south side of the building that was struck by the bus. She estimates that repairs will cost between $20,000 and $25,000.
Sioux City Community Schools bus driver James Fields, 62, has been charged with use of an electronic device while driving and failure to maintain control.
Meg Harper, a spokeswoman for Sioux City Community Schools, said in a statement that the incident is still under investigation, but "will be handled according to District policy."
According to Sioux City Police, Fields was northbound on Floyd Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. when the bus crossed the southbound lanes, hopped the curb and drove up an embankment before it struck the building, which is on the west side of Floyd Boulevard. No children were on the bus and no one was inside the building at the time. Fields, who wasn't injured, was taken to a hospital for tests.