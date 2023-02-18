SIOUX CITY — The cause of a fire that damaged a laundromat in a Sioux City strip mall early Friday morning remains under investigation.

At 3:03 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at Pierce Street Laundry, 1910 Pierce St.

Upon arrival, Sioux City Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Collins said firefighters encountered moderate smoke and high heat inside the laundromat, which occupies the building with other businesses.

"There was a little bit of flame near the front door, but up in the ceiling area," he said. "Crews were able to extinguish that fire. Luckily, the fire did not extend into the attic space."

Although the other occupancies received varying degrees of smoke damage, Collins said the laundromat was the only one that sustained fire damage.

"Just the laundromat was red-tagged. The other occupancies within that strip mall are open for business," he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is believed to be accidental in nature, according to Collins.