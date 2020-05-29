Sioux City law enforcement groups ‘saddened’ by Minneapolis death of George Floyd

Sioux City area law enforcement officials said they are “saddened by the tragic events” that have taken place in Minneapolis this week, beginning with the death of George Floyd in police custody.
In a joint statement issued late Thursday night, the Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the events have “sparked outrage and fear in our nation” and said they were committed to building trust in Northwest Iowa communities.
Floyd, a black man, died Monday, hours after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Bystander video captured Floyd saying he could not breathe; Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd, and three other officers involved in the matter were fired.
Protests, some of which have turned violent, have convulsed the city several nights this week. On Thursday night into Friday, demonstrators stormed a police precinct and some protestors set fires.
“Our men and women enter this profession with a sincere desire to preserve and respect the sanctity of life,” the statement, signed by Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller and Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew, said. “They are trained to understand the many different issues that confront our diverse community to better address the fears and concerns that come with being a person of color.”
Federal officials said they were investigating Floyd’s death. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for Chauvin to face criminal charges.
“One innocent life lost is too many,” Mueller and Drew said. “Our recovery as a community from tragic events such as this will be difficult, but we will do it together. In unity there is healing.”
