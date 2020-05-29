You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City law enforcement groups ‘saddened’ by Minneapolis death of George Floyd
View Comments

Sioux City law enforcement groups ‘saddened’ by Minneapolis death of George Floyd

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

Protesters face off with police Thursday at the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct, after a night of rioting as protests continued over the arrest of George Floyd, who died in police custody Monday night after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

 JIM MONE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sioux City area law enforcement officials said they are “saddened by the tragic events” that have taken place in Minneapolis this week, beginning with the death of George Floyd in police custody.

In a joint statement issued late Thursday night, the Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the events have “sparked outrage and fear in our nation” and said they were committed to building trust in Northwest Iowa communities.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday, hours after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Bystander video captured Floyd saying he could not breathe; Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd, and three other officers involved in the matter were fired. 

Protests, some of which have turned violent, have convulsed the city several nights this week. On Thursday night into Friday, demonstrators stormed a police precinct and some protestors set fires. 

“Our men and women enter this profession with a sincere desire to preserve and respect the sanctity of life,” the statement, signed by Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller and Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew, said. “They are trained to understand the many different issues that confront our diverse community to better address the fears and concerns that come with being a person of color.”

Federal officials said they were investigating Floyd’s death. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for Chauvin to face criminal charges.

“One innocent life lost is too many,” Mueller and Drew said. “Our recovery as a community from tragic events such as this will be difficult, but we will do it together. In unity there is healing.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News