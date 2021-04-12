Sioux City, Le Mars to welcome home Iowa Army National Guard soldiers after deployment

LE MARS, Iowa -- About 90 Iowa Army National Guard members based in Le Mars will be welcomed home Wednesday following a 10-month deployment to the Horn of Africa.

Members of Troop C, 1st Squadron “Red Horse,” 113th Cavalry Regiment will be honored at a brief ceremony at around 12:30 p.m. at Sioux Gateway Airport. The soldiers then will be escorted to Le Mars for a reunion with their families at the Readiness Center.

A parade route has been designated to welcome the unit in Le Mars. It will start on northbound Business Highway 75 to 12th Street, where it will head eastbound past the football stadium to Central Avenue. The route will then turn north on Central Ave. going past Foster Park and into the downtown area where it will turn right onto Plymouth St. (Highway 3) and then head east to the National Guard armory at 1050 Lincoln St. NE.

The unit left Le Mars on June 1, 2020, for Mission Operation Enduring Freedom in the U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility. The U.S. AFRICOM is responsible for U.S. military operations, exercises and security cooperation activities on the African continent, its island nations and surrounding waters.

The deployment to the Horn of Africa was the third federal mobilization for Troop C since 2001. The unit previously deployed to Iraq in 2005 and Afghanistan in 2010.

