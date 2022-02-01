Sioux City leaders lobby at Statehouse as talks turn to tax reform, child care, labor shortage

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland leaders asked Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and other top state officials for assistance on a myriad of issues as they lobbied at the Capitol Tuesday.

Nearly 30 local government, business and education officials took part in the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's 45th annual Des Moines Legislative Day. They were joined by about a dozen high school students who serve on the Mayor's Youth Commission.

During the meetings with Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, House and Senate leaders and state lawmakers from Sioux City, topics included economic development, income tax reform, the workforce shortage, education and quality of life.

"The biggest thing going on at the Capitol right now is income tax reform and the tax bills and reducing taxes," said Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty, who was in attendance. "So, that's a positive thing for Sioux City."

The visit came as the House and Senate held their first subcommittee hearings on a major overhaul of the state's income tax system.

Plans backed by the GOP-controlled House and Senate are similar to Reynolds' proposal for a 4% flat-rate state income tax and a phase out on state taxes on retirement income.

"They recognize the competitive situation we have here in Sioux City," Barbara Sloniker, the Chamber's executive vice president, said of lawmakers.

Neighboring South Dakota has no income tax on personal or corporate income. Dakota Dunes, a planned community created in the late 1980s just across the border in southeast South Dakota, has long attracted retirees from neighboring Iowa.

Taryn Frideres, Reynolds' chief operating officer, also outlined the governor's proposals to increase increase child care in the state and make it more affordable.

Sloniker said child care is one of the keys to increasing the state's labor force.

"If they don't have anywhere to leave their child, they're not going to go to work," she said of parents. "They're going to stay home and take care of their child."

For years, employers in metro Sioux City and other communities across the state have struggled with an acute worker shortage that has stymied their efforts to grow and expand their businesses.

At a luncheon Tuesday, the local delegation heard from former Siouxland Chamber President Debi Durham, who is now director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority, as well as Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development Director.

"We had presentations and a discussion with Debbie and Beth primarily about attracting more people and more workforce to Iowa and training programs and all of those issues that are really critical for Sioux City and for our state," Dougherty said. "We heard what the latest plans are and the new programs that they're doing."

Dougherty described the meetings as "tremendously positive."

"The mood there is very good, because they have some extra funds. The state of Iowa has managed its funds very well with federal money that was available," he said. "There's several billion dollars of extra funds available, so they're talking about how that best can be used in a responsible way, including an opportunity to reduce income taxes for individuals and for businesses."

