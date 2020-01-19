Sioux City leaders say Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations as relevant as ever

SIOUX CITY -- Music director Sandra Pearson was brimming with excitement while conducting her choir through a rousing rendition of "Hallelujah, Salvation and Glory."
"'Hallelujah' is one of the choir's favorites," she said during a break in rehearsal Thursday night. "It is also one of mine."
The longtime head director of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church's Consecrated Mass Choir, Pearson will also be conducting an all-community choir that will honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. as part of the Siouxland NAACP's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.
The event, which will also include speakers and local dignitaries, is being held at 7 p.m. Monday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4600 Hamilton Blvd.
Pearson said the MLK Community Choir is made up of singers from a number of local churches in addition to people simply wanting to participate.
"This isn't black thing or a white thing," she said as her choir assembled into seats. "Everybody wants to sing their praises for Dr. King and his legacy."
Lending his support on drums was Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Paul Gausman.
"Dr. Gausman happens to be an excellent drummer," Pearson said.
In addition, Ike Rayford happens to be an excellent speaker, but even he's nervous about giving King's iconic "I Have a Dream" speech.
"Don't know how I got roped into that," he said. "I'll do my best."
As president of Sioux City's NAACP, Rayford said King wasn't simply a civil rights leader. He was in favor of all human rights.
"King's message is as relevant today as it ever was," Rayford said. "You might even say his message is more relevant than ever."
This is why the MLK Celebration includes art contributed by Sioux City Community School children; a keynote address from Maria Ruelas, principal of Irving Elementary School; and even a presentation from Sioux City-based mime Corey Choyce.
"People ask why we celebrate Dr. King's message every year and the reason is simple," Pearson said. "By celebrating his life, we're remembering his message and moving it forward to the next generations."
As the choir prepared to sing Luther Barnes' "I Am So Satisfied," Pearson smiled on her way to the altar.
"The dream is still alive," she said. "What more can you say?"