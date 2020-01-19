Sioux City leaders say Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations as relevant as ever

SIOUX CITY -- Music director Sandra Pearson was brimming with excitement while conducting her choir through a rousing rendition of "Hallelujah, Salvation and Glory."

"'Hallelujah' is one of the choir's favorites," she said during a break in rehearsal Thursday night. "It is also one of mine."

The longtime head director of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church's Consecrated Mass Choir, Pearson will also be conducting an all-community choir that will honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. as part of the Siouxland NAACP's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

The event, which will also include speakers and local dignitaries, is being held at 7 p.m. Monday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4600 Hamilton Blvd.

Pearson said the MLK Community Choir is made up of singers from a number of local churches in addition to people simply wanting to participate.

"This isn't black thing or a white thing," she said as her choir assembled into seats. "Everybody wants to sing their praises for Dr. King and his legacy."

Lending his support on drums was Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Paul Gausman.

"Dr. Gausman happens to be an excellent drummer," Pearson said.