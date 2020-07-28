You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Library extending no fines period
Sioux City Library extending no fines period

Wilbur Aalfs Library atrium interior

The atrium at the Wilbur Aalfs Library is shown in this January 2012 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Fines have been waived at the Sioux City Public Library since March due to changes put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that will be extended through the end of 2020.

Library officials in a Tuesday release said no fines will be charged on overdue checkouts until January.

Sioux City residents, plus nonresidents who have purchased a full-service library card, are eligible for the fine-free promotion. They also can return items with previous overdue fines to have those fines waived.

Borrowers are still responsible for any fees related to lost, damaged, and long overdue items.

"Especially now when the library is operating with reduced hours, locations, and services, this fine-free promotion will make it easier to use the library," said Marla Kerr, circulation services manager at Sioux City Public Library.

