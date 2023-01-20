Sioux City lifts snow emergency

SIOUX CITY — Less than 48 hours after a single-day record for snowfall, Sioux City has lifted its snow emergency.

At 9:20 a.m., Friday, Mayor Bob Scott made the declaration that the emergency would end "effective immediately." With that, cars are now able to park on both sides of the street unless signage says different.

The snowfall from Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning totaled at least 7.4 inches and caused double-digit accidents in the metro area. The midweek blast of winter weather also caused waves of school cancellations across the tri-state region.