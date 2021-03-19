Sioux City Litter Dash is April 23

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Litter Dash, an event designed to help beautify the community and reduce litter's impact on the environment, is slated for April 23.

Residents, businesses, schools and community groups are encouraged to coordinate a team for the cleanup, which kicks off at noon.

Teams of 10 or more volunteers should designate a team captain and complete the registration form available at sioux-city.org/litterdash. Registration will remain open until March 31.

The event includes a complimentary lunch and volunteer rally at the Siouxland Expo Center. Teams will receive collection materials, such as gloves and bags. Following lunch, each group will go to their assigned location.

In the event of inclement weather, team captains will be notified and the Litter Dash will be rescheduled to April 30.

