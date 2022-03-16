 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City Litter Dash is April 29

  • 0
Litter Clean Up (copy)

From left, city employees Angela Bergendahl and Kari Dickman pick up trash during the Litter Dash in Sioux City in this 2016 file photo.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Residents, businesses, schools and community groups are invited to coordinate teams for the Sioux City Litter Dash on April 29.

The litter cleanup, which is aimed at beautifying the community and reducing the impact of litter on the environment, begins at noon at the Siouxland Expo Center with a complimentary lunch and volunteer rally. Following lunch, each group will go to assigned locations.

Teams of 10 or more volunteers need to designate a team captain and register before the event at sioux-city.org/litterdash. Registration is open through April 18.

Collection materials, including gloves and bags, will be provided. Teams unable to attend the volunteer rally and lunch can pickup collection materials early at the Expo Center beginning April 25.

Questions can be directed to litterdash@sioux-city.org or Roger Bentz at 279-6349.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sioux City Litter Dash is April 23

Sioux City Litter Dash is April 23

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Litter Dash, an event designed to help beautify the community and reduce litter's impact on the environment, is s…

Watch Now: Related Video

The Queen is ‘not superhuman’ and will continue to scale back engagements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News