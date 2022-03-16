Sioux City Litter Dash is April 29

SIOUX CITY -- Residents, businesses, schools and community groups are invited to coordinate teams for the Sioux City Litter Dash on April 29.

The litter cleanup, which is aimed at beautifying the community and reducing the impact of litter on the environment, begins at noon at the Siouxland Expo Center with a complimentary lunch and volunteer rally. Following lunch, each group will go to assigned locations.

Teams of 10 or more volunteers need to designate a team captain and register before the event at sioux-city.org/litterdash. Registration is open through April 18.

Collection materials, including gloves and bags, will be provided. Teams unable to attend the volunteer rally and lunch can pickup collection materials early at the Expo Center beginning April 25.

Questions can be directed to litterdash@sioux-city.org or Roger Bentz at 279-6349.

