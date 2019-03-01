Try 3 months for $3
Litter Clean Up (copy)

From left, city employees Angela Bergendahl and Kari Dickman pick up trash during the Litter Dash in Sioux City in this 2016 file photo.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City invites residents, businesses, schools and community groups to coordinate a team for the Sioux City Litter Dash on April 26.

Teams of 10 or more volunteers are encouraged to designate a team captain and complete the registration form at sioux-city.org/litterdash by March 31. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. 

The Litter Dash, which is designed to help beautify the community and reduce the impact of litter on the environment, kicks off at 12 p.m. at Long Lines Family Rec Center with a complimentary lunch and volunteer rally. Following lunch, each team will go to an assigned location. Collection materials, including gloves and bags, will be distributed. In the event of inclement weather, the Litter Dash will be held on May 3.

Contact Melissa Campbell at 712-279-6349 or email litterdash@sioux-city.org.

