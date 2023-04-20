SIOUX CITY -- Friday's Sioux City Litter Dash has been postponed due to weather. The event is now slated to be held on May 5.

The litter cleanup, which is aimed at beautifying the community and reducing the impact of litter on the environment, begins at noon at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center with a complimentary lunch and volunteer rally. Following lunch, each group will go to assigned locations.

Volunteers can register to participate through April 29 at sioux-city.org/litterdash.

Collection materials, including gloves and bags, will be provided. Teams unable to attend the volunteer rally and lunch can pickup collection materials early at the Expo Center.

Questions can be directed to Arah Montagne at amontagne@sioux-city.org or 712-279-6349.