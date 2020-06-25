Sioux City man arrested for Grandview Park bandshell graffiti

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a graffiti incident at the Grandview Park bandshell.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, 23-year-old Esteven A. Avila of Sioux City was located in the park at around 6:49 a.m. Thursday.

Avila was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $3,300 bond.

The graffiti on the bandshell, a 1930s structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, comes just a day after racist graffiti was found on a restroom at War Eagle Park.

It's unclear if the graffiti was motivated by politics or activism, as most of the bright-colored phrases and doodles appeared to be apolitical in nature. One side of the bandshell, however, had the acronym "ACAB" -- shorthand for a vulgar phrase implicating the police, seen frequently in Minneapolis during the uprising after the killing of George Floyd.