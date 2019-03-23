Try 3 months for $3

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested in the early morning hours Saturday after a reported attempted kidnapping Friday night in Sioux City. 

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 3300 block of Garretson Ave., where an attempted kidnapping had transpired. 

A male suspect driving a vehicle was following two juveniles walking home. He exited the vehicle and grabbed a 14-year-old girl and put her in his car. She resisted and was able to escape, and the male fled in his vehicle. 

A witness gave officers partial license plate information and officers determined the identity of the suspect, 22-year-old Michael Marshall-Limoges of Sioux City. Officers executed a search warrant at a Morningside residence and on the suspect vehicle. 

Marshall-Limoges was arrested and charged with third-degree kidnapping, a class C felony and felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony. 

There are no additional suspects at large related to this incident. 

