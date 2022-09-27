Sioux City man charged in pursuit that followed Morningside shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Police say a Sioux City man led officers on a pursuit early Tuesday morning in a vehicle believed to have been involved in a Morningside shooting.

Jordan J. Hills, 19, of Sioux City, was taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Sergeant Bluff and charged with serious eluding.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a report of several shots being fired in the area of the 5000 block of Lorraine Ave. at 3:58 a.m.

Investigators located a house that had been struck by gunfire. The home's occupant provided limited cooperation with officers, according to the statement.

"It is believed that the occupant and the person suspected of firing at the house are known to each other. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation," the statement said.

Officers found a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting and attempted to stop the car, but the driver kept going.

As officers pursued the car, the passenger got out and fled on foot in Sergeant Bluff, where the pursuit ultimately ended. Officers found ammunition for a handgun inside the vehicle, according to the statement.

Police are looking for the passenger. He is described as being a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts, according to the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960.