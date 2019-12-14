Sioux City man charged with robbery for stealing vehicle
Sioux City man charged with robbery for stealing vehicle

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody after police say he was involved in a robbery on Friday.

Juanito Gonzales

Juanito Gonzales, 24, was arrested Friday evening and charged with second-degree robbery, according to a Sioux City police department press release.

The release said that at 11:39 a.m. Friday, a man acted approached an individual in the 1500 block of Virginia Street, acting as though he had a firearm, and demanded his vehicle. Gonzales took the vehicle and drove away, then was involved in a crash at 25th and Clark streets.

Gonzales fled the scene but was arrested several hours later after a short standoff with police. His bond is set at $10,000.

