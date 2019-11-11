You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man dies from injuries sustained in Le Mars, Iowa, hog confinement fire
Sioux City man dies from injuries sustained in Le Mars, Iowa, hog confinement fire

Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man badly burned in a fire north of Le Mars in September has died from his injuries.

On Sept. 30, the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a fire at 28279 130th St. Upon arrival, firefighters found a trailer fully engulfed next to a hog confinement building. 

Jorge Orozco, 38, was discovered in the fire. He was transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare by private vehicle prior to the arrival of the fire-rescue department. 

Orozco was then airlifted to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. He died Nov. 9 of his injuries at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, according to Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief David Schipper.   

